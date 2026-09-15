US Republican lawmaker seeks Hegseth’s impeachment over Iran

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US Representative Thomas Massie has accused the defense secretary of abusing his office by launching a war against Iran without congressional approval.

WASHINGTON - Republican US Representative Thomas Massie filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sept 15, accusing him of abusing his office by executing an order for hostilities against Iran without approval by Congress.

The impeachment resolution is unlikely to pass, but the manoeuvre by the Kentucky Republican could force a vote in the chamber that could be difficult for some of his fellow Republicans as they prepare to leave Washington before November's midterm elections.

"The entire Department is unified behind the Secretary’s vision and will continue working to put our warfighters and America first," Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said in an emailed statement.

Massie filed his articles of impeachment against Hegseth as privileged, meaning the House must take them up within two legislative days.

Massie, an outspoken critic of the war on Iran and aid to Israel, is not up for reelection. He lost his primary in May to a candidate backed by Republican President Donald Trump after Massie angered the president by leading a push to release Justice Department files tied to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie was defeated by Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL backed by Trump and bolstered by heavy spending by pro-Israel groups.

Polls show the war that began with Feb 28 attacks on Iran by US and Israeli forces is unpopular with voters. Members of Congress, mostly Democrats, have voted repeatedly in favour of resolutions calling on Trump to end the conflict unless he obtains congressional support, but they have not led to a cessation of hostilities.

Opinion polls show that Trump's Republicans face an uphill struggle to keep their control of the House and Senate when voters go to the polls on Nov 3.

Reuters/Ipsos poll results released on Sept 14 showed Democrats lead Republicans 44 per cent to 37 per cent in congressional vote preference.

Trump’s popularity has declined since he launched the war, which has disrupted oil shipments and pushed fuel prices near record highs, hitting US household finances. REUTERS