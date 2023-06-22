US Republican hardliners try to force Biden impeachment vote

WASHINGTON - At least two hardline Republicans plan to try to force the US House to vote on whether to impeach Democratic President Joe Biden and members of his administration, over the objections of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who fears that such moves risk undermining congressional investigations.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is due to vote this week on a resolution to impeach Mr Biden for allegedly violating his oath by failing to enforce immigration laws and to secure the US-Mexico border against the synthetic opioid drug, fentanyl.

“Republicans need to stick together and get this man out office for his dereliction of duty on the Southern Border,” the author of the resolution, Representative Lauren Boebert, tweeted on Wednesday.

The efforts stand little chance of advancing in the House, which Republicans control by a narrow 222-212 margin and where multiple Republicans predicted opponents would have the votes to stop the measure from coming to the floor.

Some hardline Republicans have been eager to impeach Mr Biden as an act of retribution after his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, was twice impeached by the then-Democratic-controlled House, once over Ukraine and once for his actions ahead of the Jan 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol.

Senate Republicans in both cases acquitted Trump.

The House was set to vote a second time on Wednesday on a privileged resolution to censure Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who played a leading role in Trump’s Ukraine impeachment. The measure, brought by hardline Representative Anna Paulina Luna, was rejected last week due to Republican opposition to the inclusion of a US$16 million fine that has since been dropped.

Another hardliner, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, said she is planning resolutions to impeach Mr Biden, two members of his Cabinet, FBI director Christopher Wray and a US attorney who is prosecuting participants in the Capitol attack.

The development means new headaches for Mr McCarthy, two weeks after about a dozen hardliners shut down the House floor to protest his compromise debt-ceiling deal with Mr Biden.