US Republican 2024 hopefuls defend Ukraine support at Iowa conservative forum

DES MOINES, Iowa - Republican US presidential contenders attending a forum of Christian conservatives in Iowa that typically focuses on social issues found themselves on Friday having to explain their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia to a sceptical crowd.

The forum in Des Moines was sponsored by the Family Leader, an influential Iowa evangelical group, that is a traditional stop on the Republican presidential campaign trail for candidates seeking to burnish their conservative credentials in the early nominating state.

Some of the hardest questions they faced were not on popular conservative social issues such as opposition to abortion and transgender rights but rather on foreign policy.

Pushed by moderator Tucker Carlson, the ousted former Fox News host, to justify their stances, former vice-president Mike Pence and US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina both argued that it remains vital for the United States to push back against Russian aggression.

The US has provided billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine following Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

“Let me tell you, if Vladimir Putin overruns Ukraine, I have no doubt that the Russian military is going to cross the border of a Nato country that our armed forces will have to defend,” said Mr Pence, referring to Russia’s president.

Mr Pence appeared visibly frustrated by Mr Carlson’s assertions that the US lacked a national interest in the Ukraine war.

Mr Scott also defended assisting Ukraine, arguing that “everything that we do that degrades the Russian military is good for America.”

The war has split the 2024 Republican presidential field, with front-runner Donald Trump, the former president, and his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, expressing lukewarm support for continued American backing of Ukraine.

Republican candidates who have pledged to back Ukraine, including former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, have failed to gain much traction in opinion polls.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month showed that a slight majority of Republicans - 56 per cent - backed US shipments of weapons to Ukraine, compared to 65 per cent of Americans overall. Trump supporters in particular have been critical of the US role, saying it is not in the country’s national security interests.

Most in the crowd on Friday seemed to side with Mr Carlson’s view that the US should force an immediate truce in Ukraine - and most remained quiet when Mr Pence and Mr Scott disagreed.