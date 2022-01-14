US report outlines legal arguments against China's maritime claims

A report by the US State Department detailing the case against Beijing's extensive territorial claims in the South China Sea has rejected them as being "plainly inconsistent with international law".

"These claims, especially considering their expansive geographic and substantive scope, gravely undermine the rule of law in the oceans and numerous universally recognised provisions of international law reflected in the Convention," the 47-page report concluded.

That Convention is the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).

The report released on Wednesday by the State Department's Office of Ocean and Polar Affairs was seen as the most detailed yet by Washington on the issue.

Not surprisingly, it drew an immediate riposte from China, with a Foreign Ministry spokesman saying the report "distorts international law, misleads the public, sows discord and disrupts the regional situation".

The spokesman, Mr Wang Wenbin, said the US "considers itself a judge of the Convention" even though it - unlike China - has not ratified Unclos.

Beijing would work with Asean countries towards "peace and stability in the South China Sea and promote regional prosperity and development", he said.

China's expansive claims in the South China Sea are disputed by several countries in South-east Asia, including Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, all of which, analysts said, would likely welcome the report.

Maritime security expert Collin Koh from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said: "Asean countries will look at this report with great interest.

"The materials enshrined in the report will be very useful in helping to further strengthen the position of Asean parties in a negotiation with China."

The State Department report is the latest move in a gradual shift from the former Trump administration's often military-focused approach of confronting China in the South China Sea, to a more "political and legal" approach, he said.