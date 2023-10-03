US Rep Gaetz says he will try to unseat House Speaker McCarthy this week

WASHINGTON - US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy faced a threat to his leadership on Monday as a right-wing fellow Republican, Representative Matt Gaetz, said he would try to oust him as speaker this week, a move that could plunge Congress into a crisis days after dodging a federal government shutdown.

Gaetz, who has clashed with McCarthy for months, said he would file a motion that would set up a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker.

“We have a lot of folks in Congress who I think would be very capable to serve as speaker. We need to rebuild trust,” Gaetz told reporters.

McCarthy said on Sunday he expected he would survive the threat to his job.

Gaetz, from Florida, was one of more than a dozen Republicans who repeatedly voted against McCarthy’s bid for speaker in January. McCarthy ultimately seized the gavel after 15 rounds of voting.

No US House speaker has ever been removed from the position that puts the holder second in line in succession for the presidency after the vice president.

Gaetz was angered by McCarthy’s move to pass a short-term funding bill on Saturday with support from opposition Democrats to keep the government fully operating and avoid a shutdown. Gaetz and a group of other hardline House Republicans insist on deep spending cuts that Democrats argue would break a deal brokered earlier this year by President Joe Biden and McCarthy.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has not said if his caucus would join right-wing Republicans to help topple McCarthy or if Democrats might support him in exchange for political or legislative favors.

Ongoing battle over spending

The House and Senate now have until Nov. 17 to either agree to 12 spending bills for fiscal year 2024 or pass another stopgap measure to avoid shutdowns.

The Republican speaker and his leadership team are hoping to spend this week passing more individual spending bills to fund government programs in the new fiscal year that began on Sunday.

With only four of the dozen annual appropriations bills passed by the House before the start of this new fiscal year, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Republican, has scheduled two more for debate this week.