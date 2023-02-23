US releases fighter pilot’s selfie that captures Chinese balloon in air

A selfie image taken by a US fighter pilot as he flew over the alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down earlier this month has been released by the US Department of Defence.

The image, released on Wednesday, was shot from the cockpit of a U-2 spy plane and shows the pilot flying over the balloon. It was taken the day before the aircraft shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb 4.

The balloon was reportedly hovering at 18,000m in the air. A U-2 spy plane is a single-seat high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft with “glider-like characteristics”, according to the Air Force, adding that such planes routinely fly at altitudes over 21,000m.

The selfie has reportedly achieved “legendary status” within the Pentagon.

The plane, nicknamed the “Dragon Lady”, were previously flown by the US Central Intelligence Agency. Pilots are required to wear full pressure suits, the same as those worn by astronauts.

The balloon was first spotted by the US on Jan 28 and the image was captured a week later. The North American Aerospace Defence Command sent up fighter jets to make a positive identification, according to defence officials.

According to CNN, officials tracking the balloon at that time saw little reason to be alarmed. The balloon was also expected to sail over Alaska and continue on a northern trajectory that intelligence and military officials could track and study at that time, according to US officials.

However, officials were alarmed after the balloon made its unexpected turn south, after it crossed over land.

CNN added that once the balloon was over US territory, officials argued that the benefits of gathering additional intelligence on the balloon far outweighed the risk of shooting it down over land.

The country sent up the planes to track the balloon’s progress, according to US officials.

After the balloon was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean on Feb 4, recovery efforts began immediately. The search for debris ended on Feb 17. Pieces of the debris were transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Laboratory in Virginia to be studied further.

On Wednesday, US Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said the payload of the balloon had been recovered.

The balloon, which traversed America for several days, transfixed the public and focused attention both in Washington and across the country on the intensifying rivalry between China and the US.