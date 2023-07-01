US rejoins Unesco, reversing Trump withdrawal

PARIS - The United States on Friday rejoined Unesco, which it had quit during the Trump administration, despite opposition from Russia and China.

Former president Donald Trump announced in 2017 that he was pulling the United States out of Unesco, accusing the body of bias against Israel. The decision took effect in 2018.

An extraordinary session of the UN body’s General Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly for the return of the United States. A total of 132 members voted in favour, 10 against while 15 abstained.

“It is so important for us to rejoin, to be part of this very very important multilateral organisation,” Ms Denise Bauer, the US ambassador to France told AFP.

“We are just incredibly grateful for the leadership that was shown by key members,” she added.

Dissenting voices included Iran, Syria, China, North Korea and Russia, whose delegates appeared to be trying to delay the vote through several statements on procedure and amendments.

The United States, a founding member of Unesco, was a major contributor to its budget until 2011, when the body admitted Palestine as a member state.

That triggered an end to the contributions under US law, leading up to the formal withdrawal announcement six years later.

‘Actually matter’

Ms Audrey Azoulay, a former French culture minister who has headed Unesco since 2017, made it a priority of her term to bring the US back.

“This is a great day for Unesco and for multilateralism,” Ms Azoulay said on Friday.

“Thanks to the momentum it has recovered these past years, our organisation is again moving towards universalism with the return of the United States,” she said.

Several member states also expressed satisfaction with the result. Until the suspension of its contributions in 2011 – the US paid about 22 per cent of Unesco’s budget, or US$75 million (S$100 million).

But the US Congress, then fully controlled by the Democratic Party of current President Joe Biden, in December paved the way for the United States to restore funding, setting aside US$150 million in the budget.