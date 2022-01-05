US reclassifies Covid-19 travel advisory for Singapore to 'unknown'

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday (Jan 4) reclassified its Covid-19 travel advisory for Singapore, guiding Americans to avoid travel to the South-east Asian nation because the level of the disease there is "unknown".

"Because the current situation in Singapore is unknown, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants," the CDC said in its advisory.

On its website, the CDC said it uses Covid-19 data reported by the World Health Organisation and other official sources to make determinations about Travel Health Notice (THN) levels.

It said that if a destination does not provide data, its THN level is designated as "unknown" and travellers are advised to follow THN Level 4 recommendations.

Under the highest Level 4 classification, Americans are told to avoid travel to the destination because the infections are very high.

Singapore, which was previously classified under THN Level 4, now joins the same classification category as Afghanistan, North Korea and Syria.

Singapore reported a total of 842 new Covid-19 cases, including 502 imported infections, as at noon on Tuesday.