US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say

A video screen grab showing the Centuries crude oil tanker as it was apprehended by the US Coast Guard on Dec 20.

WASHINGTON - The US Coast Guard is pursuing ‍an oil tanker ​in international waters near Venezuela, officials told Reuters on Dec 21, in what would be the second ‍such operation this weekend and the third in less than two weeks if successful.

“The United States Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part ​of Venezuela’s illegal sanctions ​evasion,” a US official said. “It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order.”

Another official said the tanker was under sanctions, but added that it had not been boarded so far and that interceptions can take different forms – including sailing or flying close to vessels of concern.

The officials, ‍who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not give a specific location for the operation or name the vessel being pursued.

The White House did ​not immediately respond to a request for comment on Dec 21.

US President ⁠Donald Trump last week announced a “blockade” of all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela.

Mr Trump’s pressure campaign on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has included a ramped-up military presence in the region and more than two dozen military strikes on vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near the South American nation. At least 100 people have been killed in the ​attacks.

The first two oil tankers seized were operating on the black market and providing oil to countries under sanctions, Mr Kevin Hassett, director of the White House’s National Economic Council, said in ‌a TV interview on Dec 21.

“And so I don’t think that people ​need to be worried here in the US that the prices are going to go up because of these seizures of these ships,” Mr Hassett said on CBS’ Face The Nation programme. “There’s just a couple of them, and they were black market ships.”

But one oil trader told Reuters that the seizures may push oil prices slightly higher when Asian trading resumes on Dec 22.

“We might see prices increasing modestly at the opening, considering market participants could see this as an escalation with more Venezuelan barrels at risk as the tanker was not on a US sanctions list,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Another analyst said the seizures raise geopolitical risks and are likely to ‍raise friction in the shadow fleet of vessels that move oil from sanctioned countries like Venezuela, Russia and Iran.

The seizures could legitimise and encourage ​Ukraine to continue attacking Russian vessels and possibly encourage Europe to detain Moscow-linked dark fleet vessels as well, said Mr Matias Togni, oil shipping analyst at NextBarrel.

Venezuelan and Iranian oil output is already ​showing signs of slowing, Mr Togni said, adding that he expects the same to happen with Russia.

Oil from ‌countries under sanctions is likely to be offered at steeper discounts as logistics become more expensive, which could help cap the gains in benchmark oil prices, he said. REUTERS