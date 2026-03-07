US pump prices surge as Iran war upends global energy supply

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Disruptions in the Middle East has boosted demand for US oil abroad, which contributes to upward pressure on prices for domestic refiners.

MARIETTA/NEW YORK - US retail gasoline and diesel prices are soaring as the US-Israel war with Iran constrains oil and fuel exports, which could be a political test for US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party ahead of midterm elections in November.

Fuel prices jumped more than 10 per cent this week as oil rose above US$90 ( S$115 ) a barrel, its highest in years, adding pain at the pump for consumers already strained by inflation.

Mr Trump on March 5 shrugged off higher gasoline prices in an interview with Reuters, saying “if they rise, they rise”.

The president had vowed to lower energy prices and unleash US oil and gas drilling during his second term, but much of his tenure has been marked by volatility and uncertainty amid shifts in policies like tariffs and geopolitical turmoil.

The US is the world’s largest oil producer. It is a major exporter but also imports millions of barrels a day since it is the world’s largest oil consumer.

As at March 6 , the national average prices for regular gasoline stood at US$3.32 a gallon, up 11 per cent from a week ago and the highest since September 2024, according to data from the motorists association AAA. Diesel was at US$4.33, up 15 per cent from a week ago, surging to the highest since November 2023.

Midwest, South feel the pinch

US motorists in parts of the Midwest and the South, including states that supported Mr Trump, have seen some of the steepest increases in fuel costs since the conflict in Iran started.

In Georgia, a swing state, average retail gasoline prices rose 40.1 cents a gallon over the past week, according to fuel tracking site GasBuddy.

Healthcare insurance worker Andrenna McDaniel in South Fulton, Georgia, said she was surprised to see prices skyrocket overnight.

“They jumped up so quickly,” she said on March 6 , adding that she does not agree with the war at all.

Ms McDaniel, a Democrat, said that for now she is only driving for the most important things, and feels lucky that she works from home so she does not have to drive as much as other people do. Georgia voted for Mr Trump in the 2024 election.

Trump voter Richard Soule, 69, a US Air Force veteran and a retired firefighter, said a little pain at the pump is worth Mr Trump’s efforts to protect America.

“When President Trump went in there and bombed out their nuclear, and they just thumbed their nose at it, I believe he did the right thing at the right time,” Mr Soule said on March 6 as he filled up his Ford F-150 truck in Marietta, Georgia.

Other states, including Indiana and West Virginia have seen prices rise by 44.3 cents and 43.9 cents, respectively.

Prices may rise further

More pain may be on the way, analysts said, as oil prices continue to trend upward. On March 6 , US oil futures settled at US$90.90 a barrel, up nearly US$10 and the biggest single-day rise since April 2020.

“Given current market conditions, the national average price of gasoline could climb toward US$3.50 to US$3.70 per gallon in the coming days if oil continues rising and supply disruptions persist,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said.

The disruptions in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, a key trade conduit, have boosted demand for US oil abroad, which in turn has driven up prices for domestic refiners too.

“The US has weaned itself off of its dependence on Middle Eastern crude, but obviously Asian refineries, and to a lesser extent, European refineries have not,” chief oil analyst Denton Cinquegrana with OPIS said.

“That’s what you’re seeing happen in the spot market, because the demand for US exports rise, and so the price rise.”

Seasonal factors could add further pressure. Gasoline prices typically go up in the spring and peak in the summer due to higher gasoline demand and production of summer-blend gasoline, which is more costly to produce.

Diesel fuel saw an even more aggressive jump since Iran began retaliating against US and Israeli strikes, significantly disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Global diesel inventories have remained in tight supply due to heavy demand for heating and power generation during a prolonged winter in the US and other parts of the world and a structural tightness of refining capacity.

Sticker prices of everything from food to furniture go up when the cost of diesel goes up, as the fuel is mainly used in freight transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and global shipping, analysts said.