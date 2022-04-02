Pentagon commits extra US$300 million in security aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AFP, REUTERS) – The US Defence Department announced on Friday (April 1) it is setting aside US$300 million (S$407 million) in “security assistance” for Ukraine to bolster the country’s defence capabilities, adding to the US$1.6 billion Washington has committed since Russia invaded in late February.

The package includes laser-guided rocket systems, drones, ammunition, night-vision devices, tactical secure communications systems, medical supplies and spare parts.

“This decision underscores the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia’s war of choice,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the White House said Washington is providing Ukraine with supplies and equipment in case Russia deploys chemical or biological weapons in its invasion of Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the supplies were being provided to the government of Ukraine in light of warnings from the United States and other countries that Russia could deploy such weapons and might be planning a "false flag" operation to lay the groundwork for such an attack.

The White House has not provided evidence that Russia has been planning such an attack. A senior US defence official said last week that there was no concrete indications of an imminent chemical or biological weapons attack in Ukraine.

The Kremlin, which describes the war as a "special military operation", has accused Ukraine of preparing to use chemical weapons, also without providing evidence. US officials say that claim is a lie, and may indicate that Russia is preparing to do so itself.

The White House has set up a team of experts to plan how to respond if Moscow does deploy any weapons of mass destruction - chemical, biological or nuclear, senior administration officials said last week.

Ms Psaki, asked about reports that Washington was also now providing gas masks and other protective equipment to Ukraine, told reporters: "In an effort to assist our Ukrainian partners, the US government is providing the government of Ukraine lifesaving equipment and supplies that could be deployed in the event of Russian use of a chemical or biological weapon."

She stressed that the shipment of such supplies would "not compromise our domestic preparedness in any way, shape or form."