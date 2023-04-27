US prosecutors say junior guardsman may still have access to classified materials

WASHINGTON - US Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking classified documents online, may still have access to classified materials, federal prosecutors said in court documents filed on Wednesday.

Teixeira also “took steps to obstruct the government’s investigation” into the leaks, prosecutors said, in a motion filed ahead of a hearing into his detention.

“His release would heighten the risk that he would make further unauthorised disclosures of classified national defence information,” prosecutors said in the documents.

The motion said that in February 2022 Teixeira began to access hundreds of classified documents that had no bearing on his job.

“There is no condition of release that can be set that will reasonably assure his future appearance at court proceedings or the safety of the community,” prosecutors said.

“He should be detained.” REUTERS