US producer inflation tops expectations as diesel costs jump

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Petrol prices being displayed at an Exxon petrol station in Huntsville, Texas, on Sept 8.

Washington – US wholesale inflation picked up more than expected in August, government data showed on Sept 10 , driven by higher energy costs in the month – particularly for diesel – as the US war with Iran continued.

Rising prices at the pump are squeezing US households and businesses weeks ahead of key midterm elections, pressuring President Donald Trump’s administration, as average diesel costs hit new highs.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) was up 5.4 per cent year on year in August , the Department of Labor said. This was a significant acceleration from the 4.8 per cent rise in July and above the 5.3 per cent that economists expected in a consensus forecast published by MarketWatch.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI rose by 0.4 per cent, in line with analysts’ expectations published by MarketWatch.

Energy costs jumped by 4.2 per cent over the month, notably boosted by the cost of diesel fuel, which surged 24.1 per cent, the Labor Department report said.

The costs of regular petrol and diesel in the United States have risen since US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran in late February prompted Tehran to choke off the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation.

The waterway is a crucial route for global energy transit.

The price of diesel, the fuel needed for road hauling and agriculture, has rocketed to a new record in the United States this week.

It now stands at a national average of US$5.98 per gallon, significantly up from the year-ago average of US$3.71 per gallon, according to the AAA motorists’ association.

While Trump has vowed that oil prices would cool as soon as the United States wins the war, the conflict has hit an impasse more than six months after it started.

The US leader is under pressure to end fighting as the November midterm elections approach, with his supporters – including farmers – growing increasingly frustrated.

Steeper costs for the diesel used to fuel farm equipment has added to expenses over the autumn harvest season.

On Sept 10 , government data showed that costs for petrol, jet fuel, and home heating oil, alongside sweets and nuts, also rose.

‘Close call’

Also on Sept 10 , the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 5.35 per cent, hitting its highest level since 2007.

All eyes are now turning to the Consumer Price Index, a key gauge of consumer inflation due to be released on Sept 11 , for the overall bearing these figures may have on US interest rates.

The Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee is due to meet next week and high inflation could push policymakers towards raising rates.

Already, the CMEGroup’s FedWatch tool puts the likelihood of a 25 basis points rate hike at nearly 70 per cent for next week’s meeting.

“It is likely to be a close call on whether the FOMC decides to raise rates next week,” said Nationwide senior economist Ben Ayers, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee.

“Headline producer prices were pushed higher predominantly by the jump in diesel fuel costs over August,” Ayers said.

“But the Iran war and resulting supply chain disruptions also continue to add pressure to goods costs beyond energy and food,” he added in a note. AFP