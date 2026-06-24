US presses Meta to agree to AI reviews as security concerns rise, NYT reports

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The Facebook parent is reportedly the only major US developer of AI technology that has not reached an agreement to voluntarily share its models with the federal government for review.

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is pressing Meta to submit its AI models for voluntary review, which would allow the government to evaluate their abilities and vulnerabilities, the New York Times reported on June 23, citing four people familiar with the confidential request.

The request was made in emails with the social media giant, the report said, as the administration steps up oversight of the AI industry.

The Facebook parent, which launched the Muse Spark AI model in April, is the only major US developer of AI technology that has not reached an agreement to voluntarily share its models with the federal government for review, according to the report.

“We share the administration’s goal of advancing US leadership on robust and secure frontier AI. While we are working through the details, we hope to sign the agreement soon,” Meta told Reuters in an emailed response.

The US Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier in June, the US government ordered Anthropic to suspend access to its most advanced AI models for foreign nationals, citing national security ‌concerns.

OpenAI and Anthropic had already been working with the US government to test unreleased AI models, while Google DeepMind, Microsoft and xAI agreed in May to provide the government early access to new models for national-security evaluations.

Concern ​is growing in Washington over the national security risks posed by powerful AI systems. By securing early access to frontier models, US officials are aiming to identify threats ranging from cyberattacks to military misuse before the tools are widely deployed.

On June 2, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a voluntary framework for AI developers to offer “covered frontier models” to the US government for up to 30 days before releasing them to trusted partners. REUTERS