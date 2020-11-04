US presidential election: A look at the results from the swing states

WASHINGTON - Under America's political system, a presidential election is won not by the candidate who gets the highest number of votes from Americans overall, but by the one who gets at least 270 of the 538 electoral votes allotted to all 50 states and Washington, DC.

The contest will be decided by a handful of battleground states that could swing either way. Here's a look at the states that matter and how they are faring.

Florida

Number of electoral votes: 29

RealClearPolitics polling average as at Nov 2: Biden +0.9

Florida is a very diverse and competitive state which propelled Mr Donald Trump to victory in 2016 and decided the election for Mr George W. Bush in 2000.

This time, if Mr Trump loses Florida, he will have a less than a 1 per cent chance of recovering to win the overall election, according to a forecast by polling site FiveThirtyEight.

Pennsylvania

Number of electoral votes: 20

RealClearPolitics polling average as at Nov 3: Biden +1.2

Michigan

Number of electoral votes: 16

RealClearPolitics polling average as at Nov 3: Biden +4.2

Wisconsin



Poll workers check voters identification at in Madison, Wisconsin, on Nov 3, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Number of electoral votes: 10

RealClearPolitics polling average as at Nov 3: Biden +6.7

Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are a trio of "blue wall" battleground states that flipped red and helped Mr Trump win in 2016.

Since then, Mr Biden has gained in all three states. Pennsylvania, where both candidates have campaigned hard in the race's final days, will be one of the most important states this election and is set to play an outsized role once again.

Georgia

Number of electoral votes: 16

RealClearPolitics polling average as at Nov 3: Trump +1

That Georgia, a long-time red state that Mr Trump won by a decent margin of 5.1 percentage points, is now a toss-up state is a sign both of how much Mr Trump has slipped and how blue the state has turned.

Mr Biden likely does not need Georgia to win but it would be a surprise if he did, a possible portent of a good night for him.

Iowa

Number of electoral votes: 6

RealClearPolitics polling average as at Nov 3: Trump +2

Iowa swung sharply back to red in 2016, backing Mr Trump by a comfortable margin, but is now a toss-up state. Iowa is also not a must-win for Mr Biden, but if Mr Trump loses the state, it could be a signal that the Republican Party is weakening in the Midwest.



Iowa swung sharply back to red in 2016. PHOTO: AFP



North Carolina

Number of electoral votes: 15

RealClearPolitics polling average as at Nov 3: Trump +0.2

North Carolina has voted Republican all but two times since the 1970s. North Carolina, together with Florida, Georgia and Ohio, are toss-up states Mr Trump all but needs to win re-election.

If Mr Biden wins North Carolina, that might indicate that he will go on to win other states that Mr Trump needs as well.

Ohio



No Republican candidate has ever won the White House without winning Ohio. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Number of electoral votes: 18

RealClearPolitics polling average as at Nov 3: Trump +1.4

No Republican candidate has ever won the White House without winning Ohio, the state with the track record of voting for every winner since 1944 with a single exception. If Mr Trump loses Ohio, things are likely going badly in the Midwest for him.

Texas

Number of electoral votes: 38

RealClearPolitics polling average as at Nov 3: Trump +1.2

Texas, with its 38 electoral votes, would be a big prize. It has leaned red for decades, but recent demographic shifts have raised Democrats' hopes of turning the state blue.

This year, more Texans voted early than the total number of Texans who voted four years ago, a spike that is leaving observers guessing who benefits from it.



Texas, with its 38 electoral votes, would be a big prize. PHOTO: AFP



Arizona

Number of electoral votes: 11

RealClearPolitics polling average as at Nov 3: Biden +0.9

Arizona has long voted Republican but has shown signs of shifting somewhat blue in recent years, as the proportion of Latino voters in the state has grown.

In 2018, a Democrat - Ms Krysten Sinema - won a Senate seat for the first time in the state since 1988.

