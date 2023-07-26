US presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis unhurt in crash

WASHINGTON - Republican Florida governor and US presidential election candidate Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash on Tuesday while travelling to a campaign stop in Tennessee, aides said.

He and his team were uninjured in the incident ahead of a scheduled appearance in Chattanooga, according to a statement sent to AFP by the campaign, which offered no further details.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” press secretary Bryan Griffin said.

The accident was the latest setback in a two-month campaign that is in the midst of a reset after a series of largely self-inflicted woes that began with a glitch-ridden Twitter launch.

Campaign officials have acknowledged lavish overspending, according to US media reports, while Mr DeSantis himself has been criticised for his awkwardness and inability to connect with ordinary voters on the campaign trail.

Former president Donald Trump commands a lead of around 33 points over Mr DeSantis in national polling averages as a crowded field of candidates prepares for the first debate in Milwaukee on Aug 23.

Despite languishing at 18.5 per cent, Mr DeSantis is still clear of the chasing pack and best placed to capitalise should Trump’s legal woes take him out of the race.

In the FiveThirtyEight national average, former vice-president Mike Pence is third with just 5.6 per cent support, in a virtual tie with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who is at 5.5 per cent. AFP