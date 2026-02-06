US President launches ‘TrumpRx’ discount drug site

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump said pharmaceutical giants had agreed to offer their GLP-1 weight-loss drugs at “drastic discounts”.

- US President Donald Trump on Feb 5 unveiled a self-branded “TrumpRx” website allowing consumers to buy discounted drugs such as weight-loss and infertility treatments directly from companies.

The move is part of Mr Trump’s drive to tackle voter anger over the cost of living ahead of midterm elections in November, in which his Republicans risk losing control of Congress.

“Starting tonight, dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers,” Mr Trump said at an event at the White House.

“Americans have long been paying the highest drug prices anywhere in the world... The American people were effectively subsidising the cost of drugs for the entire world.”

Mr Trump said pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk had agreed to offer their popular but expensive GLP-1 weight-loss drugs at “drastic discounts” through the site.

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic would be reduced from more than US$1,000 (S$1,275) to US$199 a month, while Eli Lilly’s Wegovy would be cut from US$1,300 to US$199, Mr Trump said. Prices would gradually rise after an initial two months, according to the website.

At one point during the announcement, officials brought a woman up on stage who they said was the first person to use TrumpRx to obtain a reduced-cost fertility treatment medication.

“We’re gonna have a lot of Trump babies with these costs,” television doctor Mehmet Oz, who is now Mr Trump’s administrator for the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said as he introduced her.

The website is launching with savings on more than 40 popular drugs, the White House said. Users can search for the medication they want, then print out a coupon and present it at a pharmacy to buy at the discounted price.

Mr Trump has announced a series of pricing deals with top drug companies, convincing them to commit to “Most Favoured Nation” pricing that matches the lowest price offered in other wealthy nations.

In exchange the companies have received incentives including relief from the stinging tariffs that Mr Trump has slapped on a host of countries since his return to power last year.

Mr Trump has also pushed a number of countries, including Britain and France, into agreeing deals on pharmaceutical prices – with the US President repeatedly mocking French President Emmanuel Macron’s protests over the issue.

Despite initially dismissing voter concerns about affordability as a “hoax” by rival Democrats, Mr Trump has recently been pushing to bring down consumer costs ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Republicans fear they could lose control of Congress, as polls show Mr Trump suffering from low approval ratings, particularly on the economy.

Mr Trump has warned that defeat in the midterms would mean he would likely be impeached for a third time . AFP



