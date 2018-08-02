US President Donald Trump received letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump shake hands at the start of their historic summit meeting at the Capella Singapore hotel on June 12, 2018.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump shake hands at the start of their historic summit meeting at the Capella Singapore hotel on June 12, 2018.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
43 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday that followed up on their recent discussions about denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the White House said on Thursday (Aug 2).

"The ongoing correspondence between the two leaders is aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore and advancing the commitments made in the US-DPRK joint statement," White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Trump tweeted about the letter late on Thursday.

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!