US President Donald Trump received letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday that followed up on their recent discussions about denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the White House said on Thursday (Aug 2).

"The ongoing correspondence between the two leaders is aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore and advancing the commitments made in the US-DPRK joint statement," White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Trump tweeted about the letter late on Thursday.