US President Donald Trump raised $24 million for campaign, party in second quarter

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - United States President Donald Trump raised US$17.7 million (S$24.2 million) during the second quarter through three committees that are backing his 2020 re-election bid, his campaign announced.

Trump's main committee collected US$8.3 million of the total, and it had US$33 million cash on hand at the end of June.

The haul was fuelled by small-dollar donors - those giving US$200 or less - who contributed 98.5 per cent of the amount, the campaign said on Sunday (July 15).

Trump Victory, which raises money from big contributors and hosts events with a few hundred donors who contribute US$50,000 and more, reported to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that it had raised US$4.6 million.

Its top donor during the second quarter was Andrew Beal, a Texas banker and real estate investor who was a member of Trump's campaign economic advisory team. Beal gave US$339,000 in late April, records show.

Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which focuses on small donors, runs the official store for campaign gear such as hats and other merchandise branded with Trump's signature slogan. It raised US$10.2 million during the quarter, according to its FEC report.

'RESOUNDING APPROVAL'

Both committees split their receipts between Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC), which has taken in US$199.1 million this election cycle and had US$47.4 million in the bank at the end of May.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC), by contrast, raised US$101.2 million and had US$8.7 million on hand during the same period. The RNC and the DNC are required to report their June fund-raising totals to the FEC no later than July 20.

Related Story Donald Trump keeps Queen waiting before Windsor Castle tea

Related Story Trump changes tack on deal with UK

"We are thrilled with the continued support of so many Americans who resoundingly approve of Donald Trump's performance as president," Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and a senior adviser to her father-in-law's campaign, said in a statement. She cited the administration's trade, tax and immigration policies for the grassroots donor support.

Trump's campaign raised US$53.5 million from January 2017 through the end of March, and it touted a "record fund-raising streak" for a president during the first six quarters of his term.

It is unusual for a sitting president to raise money for re-election as aggressively during his first two years in office as Trump has.

Former president Barack Obama was in office for more than two years before he headlined his first re-election fund raiser. Former president George W. Bush raised US$268,423 during his first two years in office, FEC records show.