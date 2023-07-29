US President Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders at Aug 18 summit

US President Joe Biden (left) with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (centre) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, on the sidelines of a G-7 summit in Japan. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for a trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland on Aug 18, the White House said on Friday.

“The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond – including to address the continued threat posed by (North Korea) and to strengthen ties with Asean and the Pacific Islands,” White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Washington is keen to encourage closer cooperation with its two main allies in Asia amid shared concerns about China’s growing might and North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Japan and South Korea have been moving to mend strained bilateral ties following years of feuds over historical issues which undercut cooperation.

At Camp David, a storied presidential retreat in the mountains of western Maryland, the three leaders will “advance a shared trilateral vision for addressing global and regional security challenges, promoting a rules-based international order and bolstering economic prosperity”, Ms Jean-Pierre added. REUTERS

