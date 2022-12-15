US government blacklists China's YMTC, crackdowns on AI chip sector

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration on Thursday added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 “major” Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip industry to a trade blacklist, broadening its crackdown on China’s chip industry, the Commerce Department said.

YMTC, long in the crosshairs of the US government, will be added to the list over fears it could divert US technology to previously blacklisted Chinese tech giants Huawei and Hikvision. The move will bar YMTC’s suppliers from shipping US goods to it without a difficult-to-obtain licence.

The 21 Chinese AI chip entities being added to the trade blacklist, which include Cambricon and CETC, will face an even tougher penalty, with the US government effectively blocking their access to technology made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

As the Chinese government seeks to remove barriers between its military and civilian sectors, “US national security interests require that we act decisively to deny access to advanced technologies,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Kendler said in a statement.

YMTC, Cambricon, CETC and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move builds on sweeping export controls imposed on Beijing in October to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances, including measures to curb China’s access to US chipmaking tools and cut it off from certain chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

It also comes as the US Congress prepares to finalise legislation to bar the US government from buying products that contain semiconductors made by YMTC, Chinese memory chipmaker CXMT or China’s top chip manufacturer SMIC.

The Commerce Department on Thursday also targetted nine Chinese entities for allegedly seeking to support China’s military modernisation, including Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co Ltd (SMEE), China’s only lithography company. A total of 35 Chinese entities were added to the trade blacklist, known as the entity list.

But Thursday’s announcements won’t be all bad news for Beijing.

The Biden administration removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, and 25 other Chinese entities from the so-called unverified list thanks to successful site visits.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that such a move was in the works and reported earlier this year that US officials were able to conduct a site visit at Wuxi Biologics.

Wuxi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Companies are added to the unverified list if the United States cannot complete on-site visits to determine if they can be trusted to receive sensitive US technology exports, inspections which in China require approval from the commerce ministry.

Being added to the unverified list forces US suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to the targeted companies.