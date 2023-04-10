US President Biden says he will run for re-election in 2024

US President Joe Biden says he intends to be the Democratic candidate, but has not made a formal announcement. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden said on Monday that he plans to run for re-election in 2024, but was not prepared to announce it yet.

“I plan on running... but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” he said in an interview with NBC’s Today show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Mr Biden has said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement. Both Mr Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have said they will run together.

Top White House advisers are set to make final decisions on launching Mr Biden’s re-election campaign, NBC News reported, citing several unidentified sources.

“The decision part is over, but he resents the pressure to have to announce what he’s already decided,” one source familiar with the matter told NBC. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Biden hints about 2024 White House run at arts awards ceremony
Midterm election results boost Biden 2024 hopes, strategists say

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top