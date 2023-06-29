US President Biden embraces ‘Bidenomics’ in bold but risky move

WASHINGTON – The United States’ unemployment rate has been under 4 per cent for 16 months in a row, President Joe Biden posted on Twitter on Wednesday as he headed to Chicago to deliver a rousing message on his economic record and priorities.

During a speech at the city’s historic Old Post Office, he laid out a transformational vision, seizing on the “Bidenomics” label that emphasises building the economy “from the middle out and the bottom up” in a decisive break from failed trickle-down economics.