US President Biden calls Putin ‘crazy S.O.B.’ and hits Trump on Navalny remarks

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy S.O.B.” and criticised Donald Trump for likening himself to recently deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict,” Mr Biden said on Feb 21 at a San Francisco fund-raiser.

Referring to the Republican front runner challenging his re-election bid, Mr Biden said he didn’t know “where the hell this comes from”, referring to Trump’s comparison of himself to Navalny.

“It astounds me the things that are being said,” Mr Biden said. “I mean, if I stood here 10, 15 years ago and said any of this, you’d all think I should be committed.”

Mr Biden is on a three-day tour of the West Coast that has included fund-raisers in southern and northern California, events that will add to the US$130 million (S$175 million) that his campaign had amassed as at the end of January.

In a Fox News town hall on Feb 20, Trump compared his legal troubles to Navalny’s fate, calling the Russian opposition leader’s death a “very sad situation” and asserting that his four criminal indictments are politically motivated.

The former United States president stopped short of criticising Mr Putin in his remarks.

White House spokesman John Kirby on Feb 20 said there would be a “major sanctions package” against Russia to be announced on Feb 23, building on penalties against Mr Putin’s regime following Navalny’s death and as the invasion of Ukraine enters its third year.

Approval of further aid to Ukraine for the war with Russia remains mired in partisan debates on Capitol Hill, with House lawmakers on recess this week. BLOOMBERG