US prepares to evacuate some embassy staff, families from Niger

WASHINGTON - The United States is set to evacuate some staff and families from its embassy in Niger after military officers seized power, a US official said on Wednesday, even as the mission will remain open and senior leadership will continue working from there.

Niger is a key Western ally in a fight against Islamist insurgents. Foreign powers have condemned the takeover, fearing it could allow the militants to gain ground.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a final decision was still pending but it appeared likely.

“This is a prudent move in case the security situation deteriorates, and the core embassy staff will remain,” the official said.

The official added that the US personnel would be moved out of Niger by aircraft chartered by the State Department and military aircraft would not be used.

Politico first reported the news.

France, the United States, Germany and Italy have troops in Niger on counterinsurgency and training missions, helping the army to fight groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

France and Italy are evacuating European citizens from Niger and the first military planes carrying European nationals landed in Paris and Rome on Wednesday.

There has been no announcement of troops being withdrawn so far. There are about 1,100 US troops in Niger, where the US military operates from two bases.