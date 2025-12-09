US set to open up exports of Nvidia H200 chips to China

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The move to allow shipments of Nvidia’s H200 chip could signal a friendlier approach to China.

WASHINGTON - The US Commerce Department is prepared to allow Nvidia’s H200 chip to be exported to China, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Nvidia shares rose 2 per cent. US news outlet Semafor first reported the development.

Allowing the shipments could signal a friendlier approach to China, after US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping brokered a truce in the two countries’ trade and tech war in Busan, South Korea , in October.

Administration officials consider the move a compromise between sending Nvidia’s latest Blackwell chips to China, which Mr Trump has declined to allow, and sending China no US chips at all, which officials believe would bolster Huawei’s efforts to sell AI chips in China, the person familiar with the matter said.

Nvidia and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fears of chips strengthening China’s military

China hawks in Washington are concerned that selling more advanced AI chips to China could help Beijing supercharge its military, fears that had first prompted limits on such exports by the Biden administration. The Trump administration had been considering greenlighting the sale, sources told Reuters in November.

The H200 reports drew sharp criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who supported a bipartisan effort to reserve powerful US AI chips for US firms.

“After his backroom meeting with Donald Trump and his company’s donation to the Trump ballroom, CEO Jensen Huang got his wish to sell the most powerful AI chip we’ve ever sold to China,” Ms Warren said in a statement. “This risks turbocharging China’s bid for technological and military dominance and undermining US economic and national security.”

The H200 chip, unveiled two years ago, has more high-bandwidth memory than its predecessor, the H100, allowing it to process data more quickly.

According to a report released on Dec 7 by the non-partisan think tank the Institute for Progress, the H200 would be almost six times as powerful as the H20, the most advanced AI semiconductor that can legally be exported to China, after the Trump administration reversed its short-lived ban on such sales in 2025.

Export of the chip would allow Chinese AI labs to build AI supercomputers that achieve performance similar to top US AI supercomputers, albeit at higher costs, the report also said.

Faced with Beijing’s muscular use of export controls on rare earth minerals, which are critical for producing a raft of tech goods, Mr Trump in 2025 threatened new restrictions on tech exports to China, but ultimately rolled them back in most cases .

China eyes potential security risks

China’s cybersecurity regulator said it had summoned Nvidia to a meeting to explain whether its H20 AI chip had any backdoor security risks, an allegation Nvidia has denied.

Mr Chris McGuire, an expert on technology and national security who served at the US State Department until this summer, said Chinese firms would likely still buy H200s.

“China would almost certainly accept it,” said Mr McGuire, now a fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations. “It would be self-defeating not to, given the H200 is better than every chip the Chinese can make.”

But Mr Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at Washington think tank Foundation for Defence of Democracies, said it remains unclear how Beijing would react to US export approvals.

“Chinese firms want H200s, but the Chinese state is driven by paranoia and pride – paranoia about backdoors and dependence on US chips, and pride in pushing domestic alternatives,” Mr Singleton said. “Washington may approve the chips, but Beijing still has to let them in.” REUTERS