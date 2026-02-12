US pollster Gallup stops tracking presidential approval: report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump has threatened pollsters, writing on his Truth Social platform last month: “Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offence.”

WASHINGTON - Famed US public opinion pollster Gallup will stop tracking approval ratings of political leaders, ending a decades-long practice, Washington newspaper The Hill reported on Feb 11.

The shift comes as US President Donald Trump has threatened pollsters, writing on his Truth Social platform last month: “Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offence.”

However, The Hill reported the polling agency – which has been tracking public approval of US presidents since the 1930s – said the move was “part of a broader, ongoing effort to align all of Gallup’s public work with its mission”.

When asked whether the White House or any member of the Trump administration gave any input for the shift, a spokesperson told the outlet: “This is a strategic shift solely based on Gallup’s research goals and priorities.

“Our commitment is to long-term, methodologically sound research on issues and conditions that shape people’s lives.”

Gallup did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Gallup polling shows Mr Trump’s approval rating has been in steady decline since the start of his second term last January, dropping from 47 per cent approval at his inauguration down to 36 per cent as of Dec 1, 2025 – the last data released by the pollster.

The latest figure is among the lowest presidential approval ratings recorded by the esteemed polling agency since it began collecting data. AFP