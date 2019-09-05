US politicians continue to push Bill backing Hong Kong democracy

WASHINGTON - United States politicians welcomed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's withdrawal of the extradition Bill that has sparked months of protests, but pledged to continue to support the protesters' push for democracy, in an implicit acknowledgement that the turmoil is not yet over.

"We continue to stand with the people of Hong Kong as they exercise their democratic rights," wrote Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer on Twitter on Wednesday (Sept 4). "The withdrawal of Beijing's extradition bill is long overdue."

He urged Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who decides the Senate's legislative agenda, to bring up the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act for debate and vote.

The proposed law would enable sanctions against government officials who undermine Hong Kong's autonomy. Under the US political system, it must be passed by both the Senate and House of Representatives.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that Congress would swiftly advance the bipartisan Bill, and that much more must be done to fully realise the Hong Kong people's aspirations of real autonomy guaranteed by the "One Country, Two Systems" principle.

"Democrats and Republicans continue to stand united with the people of Hong Kong in demanding the hopeful, free and democratic future that is their right," she said.

There is a noticeable divide between President Donald Trump and Congress on the Hong Kong unrest. Mr Trump has been muted in his response, saying most recently last Friday (Aug 30) that he hoped it would be "handled in a very humane way".

But Democrats and Republicans, who view Beijing's increasing infringement of the autonomy promised to Hong Kong as the ultimate fuel for the protests, are much more vocal in calling on the administration to stand up to China. Their concerns feed into a wider hawkish mood in Washington that Beijing should be countered on issues from trade to human rights abuses and militarisation in the South China Sea.

Related Story Hong Kong crisis casts a pall over US-China trade talks

Members of the bipartisan US-China Economic and Security Review Commission were effusive in their praise of the protesters at a Wednesday hearing on China's relations with Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Republican-appointed commissioner James Talent said what was happening in Hong Kong was "magnificent" and "gives everybody who believes in freedom hope", while commission vice-chair Robin Cleveland said the protests were "truly impressive in scale and commitment to freedom and democracy".

Commissioner Jeffrey Fiedler said: "It's not over. The next issue is a much more difficult one of universal suffrage." He was referring to one of the protesters' five demands of allowing Hong Kong citizens to freely elect their leader in a general election.

"We may be entering a phase in the protest that is even more difficult and dangerous than it has been up to this point in time," said Mr Fiedler, adding that young people would not be satisfied until they get universal suffrage.

Congress could support the protesters by using the 1992 Hong Kong Policy Act, which allows it to apply sanctions against Hong Kong's police force, which has been accused of using excessive force to stop the protesters.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida raised that idea in a Washington Post op-ed on Tuesday (Sept 3), adding that "the administration should make clear that the United States can respond flexibly and robustly in Hong Kong".

The "nuclear option", he said, would be for the US to end Hong Kong's special status under American law.

"China's leaders must either respect Hong Kong's autonomy and rule of law or know that their escalating aggression will inexorably lead them to face swift, severe and lasting consequences from the United States and the world," he said, adding that what was happening in Hong Kong was not simply an internal affair for China.

University of Virginia politics lecturer Syaru Shirley Lin, who also teaches at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said that Congress should do everything it can to make sure that Hong Kong's autonomy is not eroded.

"Execution will be very difficult," she said during her Wednesday testimony to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission. She added that financial sanctions would be nearly impossible because most people would not have assets in their own name.

"Practicality is very important, otherwise we're just legislating for the sake of looking like we're trying to uphold democratic institutions when there's no impact," added Dr Lin.

Hong Kong should not be used as a bargaining chip in the administration's search for a trade deal with China, said University of Notre Dame political scientist Victoria Hui in her testimony.

Agreeing, Dr Lin added: "It's very important to not make Taiwanese or Hong Kongers feel like they're a pawn in somebody else's game."