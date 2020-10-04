US politicians and officials close to Trump who tested positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Here is a list of Covid-19 test results for US government officials and others within the political circle as the country counts down to the Nov 3 presidential election.

President Donald Trump first announced his diagnosis early last Friday (Oct 2).

People who have tested positive for Covid-19, so far:

President Donald Trump

First Lady Melania Trump

Ms Hope Hicks, senior adviser to Mr Trump

Mr Bill Stepien, Mr Trump's campaign manager

Mr Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor who helped Mr Trump prepare for debate

Ms Kellyanne Conway, former White House senior adviser

Ms Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairman

Mr Mike Lee, Utah's Republican Senator

Mr Thom Tillis, North Carolina's Republican Senator

Mr Ron Johnson, Wisconsin's Republican Senator

Mr Nick Luna, Mr Trump's personal attendant

People who have tested negative for Covid-19, so far:

Mr Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, and wife Jill

Ms Kamala Harris, Democratic vice-presidential candidate

Ms Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House

Mr Mike Pence, Vice-President, and wife Karen

Mr Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff

Mr Steve Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary

Mr Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser

Mr Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services

Ms Amy Coney Barrett, Mr Trump's nominee for Supreme Court

Mr Jason Miller, Mr Trump's campaign aide

Mr Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump's lawyer

Mr Ted Cruz, Texas' Republican Senator

Mr Ben Sasse, Nebraska's Republican Senator

Mr Dan Scavino, White House's director of social media

Ms Ivanka Trump and Mr Jared Kushner, senior advisers (Mr Trump's daughter and son-in-law)

Mr Donald Trump Jr (Mr Trump's eldest child)

Mr Barron Trump (Mr Trump's youngest child)