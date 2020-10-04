US politicians and officials close to Trump who tested positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Here is a list of Covid-19 test results for US government officials and others within the political circle as the country counts down to the Nov 3 presidential election.
President Donald Trump first announced his diagnosis early last Friday (Oct 2).
People who have tested positive for Covid-19, so far:
President Donald Trump
First Lady Melania Trump
Ms Hope Hicks, senior adviser to Mr Trump
Mr Bill Stepien, Mr Trump's campaign manager
Mr Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor who helped Mr Trump prepare for debate
Ms Kellyanne Conway, former White House senior adviser
Ms Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairman
Mr Mike Lee, Utah's Republican Senator
Mr Thom Tillis, North Carolina's Republican Senator
Mr Ron Johnson, Wisconsin's Republican Senator
Mr Nick Luna, Mr Trump's personal attendant
People who have tested negative for Covid-19, so far:
Mr Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, and wife Jill
Ms Kamala Harris, Democratic vice-presidential candidate
Ms Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House
Mr Mike Pence, Vice-President, and wife Karen
Mr Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff
Mr Steve Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary
Mr Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser
Mr Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services
Ms Amy Coney Barrett, Mr Trump's nominee for Supreme Court
Mr Jason Miller, Mr Trump's campaign aide
Mr Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump's lawyer
Mr Ted Cruz, Texas' Republican Senator
Mr Ben Sasse, Nebraska's Republican Senator
Mr Dan Scavino, White House's director of social media
Ms Ivanka Trump and Mr Jared Kushner, senior advisers (Mr Trump's daughter and son-in-law)
Mr Donald Trump Jr (Mr Trump's eldest child)
Mr Barron Trump (Mr Trump's youngest child)