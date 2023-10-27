US police ‘pull over’ toddler ‘speeding’ in pink battery-operated car

A toddler in the United States was “pulled over” by the police after they spotted her “driving” a mini pink convertible, but her cuteness got her out of trouble.

A video uploaded by the Okarche Police Department in the south central state of Oklahoma on Wednesday on its Facebook page showed two-year-old Rose Fern cruising along a road in her hot pink battery-operated mini car.

She appeared to be enjoying her drive while brushing her teeth behind the wheel, ignoring the police cruiser following closely behind until it turned on the siren.

In the post, the police jokingly said the little girl was “exceeding the speed limit”.

One of its officers, identified as Officer Maness, noticed the “mini law breaker” and took immediate action.

“Rose managed to talk her way out of a citation and received a warning instead. I’m sure her ‘cuteness’ had something to do with it,” the department said in its post.

The police, however, did not say how fast the toddler was going; neither did they say if she agreed to stop speeding.

The video has amused netizens, who said they love the cute and heart-warming clip.

“Good job,” said Ms Carol Willcutt in a tongue-in-cheek comment. “Got to stop those speeders.”

Ms Rebecca Southern, meanwhile, wondered if “cuteness” will get adults out of trouble with the police as well.