US police probing second reported shooting in Seattle protest zone

SEATTLE (REUTERS) - Seattle police said they were investigating a reported shooting inside the Capital Hill Organised Protest (CHOP) zone in what would be the second such incident there in the past 48 hours.

In the earlier shooting, a teenager was killed and another person wounded last Saturday (June 21) in the part of the city occupied by activists protesting against police brutality and racial inequality across the United States.

"Police investigating reported shooting inside CHOP zone. One person at HMC (Harborview Medical Centre) with gunshot wound," the police department in the city in the Pacific coast state of Washington said in a tweet.

"Hearing reports of a second shooting, but have not been able to verify at this time," it said, adding that further updates would be issued later.

An HMC spokesman said a person was being treated at the medical centre for a bullet wound attained around the protest zone.

Anti-racism protests and demonstrations against police brutality have spread across the country since the death of an unarmed black man, Mr George Floyd, after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him in Minneapolis on May 25.