Straitstimes.com header logo

US pledges $2.6b in humanitarian support to UN after huge cuts in 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher has said the UN’s humanitarian response is overstretched and underfunded.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher has said the UN’s humanitarian response is overstretched and underfunded.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

GENEVA – The United States has made a US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) pledge for UN humanitarian aid, a US State Department official said on Dec 29, following

major foreign aid cuts by the Trump administration

in 2025.

The US slashed its aid spending in 2025, and leading Western donors such as Germany also pared back assistance as they pivoted to increased defence spending, triggering a severe funding crunch for the United Nations.

The US is pledging to commit US$2 billion in funding to the UN for humanitarian aid, the State Department official said. No further details were provided on how the money would be allocated or if additional pledges would follow.

UN data shows that total US humanitarian contributions to the UN fell to about US$3.38 billion in 2025, equating to about 14.8 per cent of the global sum. This was down sharply from US$14.1 billion the prior year and a peak of US$17.2 billion in 2022.

Earlier in December, the UN

launched a 2026 aid appeal

for US$23 billion to reach 87 million people at risk – half the US$47 billion sought for 2025, reflecting plunging donor support despite record global needs.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher has said the UN’s humanitarian response is overstretched and underfunded, meaning “brutal choices” had to be made to prioritise those most in need. REUTERS

More on this topic
US and European aid cuts could result in 22.6 million deaths worldwide, study finds
After chaos of US cuts, aid chiefs urge world leaders at UN to step up
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.