US pledges $2.6b in humanitarian support to UN after huge cuts in 2025

GENEVA – The United States has made a US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) pledge for UN humanitarian aid, a US State Department official said on Dec 29, following major foreign aid cuts by the Trump administration in 2025.

The US slashed its aid spending in 2025, and leading Western donors such as Germany also pared back assistance as they pivoted to increased defence spending, triggering a severe funding crunch for the United Nations.

The US is pledging to commit US$2 billion in funding to the UN for humanitarian aid, the State Department official said. No further details were provided on how the money would be allocated or if additional pledges would follow.

UN data shows that total US humanitarian contributions to the UN fell to about US$3.38 billion in 2025, equating to about 14.8 per cent of the global sum. This was down sharply from US$14.1 billion the prior year and a peak of US$17.2 billion in 2022.

Earlier in December, the UN launched a 2026 aid appeal for US$23 billion to reach 87 million people at risk – half the US$47 billion sought for 2025, reflecting plunging donor support despite record global needs.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher has said the UN’s humanitarian response is overstretched and underfunded, meaning “brutal choices” had to be made to prioritise those most in need. REUTERS