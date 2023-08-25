US plays down Brics bloc expansion

WASHINGTON - The United States on Thursday played down the admission of six new members to the Brics bloc of developing nations, saying it would keep working with partners around the world.

At a summit in South Africa, the Brics – which includes key US adversaries China and Russia – said it would admit new members including Iran, an arch-nemesis of the United States since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

“The United States reiterates its belief that countries may choose the partners and groupings with whom they will associate,” a State Department spokesman said.

“We will continue to work with our partners and allies in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora to strengthen our shared prosperity and uphold global peace and security. “

One closely watched player has been India, another Brics member which has also been assiduously courted by the United States.

India will lead a summit next month in New Delhi of the Group of 20 (G-20), which brings together major developed as well as emerging economies.

Mr Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, discussed the G-20 summit as well as support for Ukraine in a meeting at the White House on Thursday with counterparts from Britain, France, Germany and Italy.

The Western powers want “strong outcomes” in New Delhi that will work to “demonstrating the G-20‘s role as the premier forum for economic cooperation, driving an affirmative and ambitious agenda for developing and emerging countries,” a White House statement said.

The Brics – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – agreed at their annual summit to make Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates full members from Jan 1. AFP