US plans to shrink forces available to NATO during a crisis, sources say

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A 2025 photo showing (from left) US President Donald Trump, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a NATO summit in the Netherlands.

WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS - The Trump administration is planning to tell NATO allies this week that it will shrink the pool of military capabilities that the US would have available to assist the alliance’s European nations in a major crisis, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Under a framework known as the NATO Force Model, the alliance’s member countries identify a pool of available forces that could be activated during a conflict or any other major crisis, such as a military attack on a NATO member.

While the precise composition of those wartime forces is a closely guarded secret, the Pentagon has decided to significantly scale down its commitment, said the sources, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the plans.

US President Donald Trump has made clear that he expects European countries to take over primary responsibility for the continent’s security from the US.

The message to allies this week is a concrete sign of that policy being implemented.

Several details were unclear, such as how quickly the Pentagon plans to shift crisis-mode responsibilities onto European allies.

The sources said, however, that the Pentagon plans to announce its intention to lessen its commitment at a May 22 meeting of defence policy chiefs in Brussels.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby has publicly said the US will continue to use its nuclear weapons to protect NATO members, even as European allies take the lead on conventional forces.

The US will likely be represented by Mr Alex Velez-Green, a key aide to Mr Colby, the sources said.

Adjusting the NATO Force Model has emerged as a key priority of Mr Colby’s team heading into the next NATO leaders’ summit, which will take place in Turkey in July, one of the sources added.

A NATO spokesperson directed a request for comment to the US.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alliance under strain

The NATO alliance is under unprecedented strain, with some European countries concerned that Washington may withdraw outright.

A major adjustment to the forces the US would make available during wartime will only intensify those concerns.

In the past few weeks, the Trump administration has announced plans to cut some 5,000 US troops from Europe, including a decision to cancel a deployment of an army brigade to Poland – a surprise decision that was slammed by US lawmakers.

One of the sources and another source familiar with the matter said aides on Capitol Hill were aware of and concerned about the Pentagon’s plans to narrow its commitments under the NATO Force Model.

A senior NATO diplomat said, however, they still believed there is an understanding that the US would come to Europe’s aid if it was in trouble.

Mr Trump and many of his aides have slammed European allies for not spending enough on their militaries and relying on the US for conventional defence, and they point out that the US still has tens of thousands of troops in Europe.

The President’s ambition to take control of Greenland, a Danish overseas territory, has further inflamed transatlantic tensions, as has an ongoing spat between Mr Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has sharply criticised Mr Trump’s war with Iran.

European allies generally counter that they are rapidly beefing up their military capabilities, but that doing so cannot be done overnight. REUTERS