US passes landmark climate, health plan in big win for Biden

WASHINGTON • US lawmakers adopted US President Joe Biden's sprawling climate, tax and healthcare plan on Friday, a major win for the veteran Democrat that includes the biggest-ever US investment in the battle against global warming.

Passage in the House of Representatives along strict party lines came after approval of the Bill in the Senate by a razor-thin margin, with Vice-President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Mr Biden hailed the adoption of his plan, which includes a US$370 billion (S$507 billion) investment aimed at bringing about a 40 per cent drop in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. "Today, the American people won. Special interests lost,"he tweeted after the vote.

"With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the House, families will see lower prescription drug prices, lower healthcare costs, and lower energy costs. I look forward to signing it into law next week."

The vote is a clear victory for Mr Biden on one of his top policy priorities less than three months before November's crucial mid-term elections, with his Democratic Party's control of Congress in the balance.

It should also help restore a semblance of US leadership in the fight to cut carbon emissions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the legislation "a robust cost-cutting package that meets the moment, ensuring that our families thrive and that our planet survives".

The package includes the largest-ever commitment to fighting climate change by the world's biggest economy, which is also one of the planet's worst polluters.

Climate activists rejoiced after the 220-207 vote, which earned the support of all Democrats, even progressives who had lamented that it did not go far enough.

The so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" would also provide US$64 billion for healthcare initiatives and ensure lower costs for some drugs, which can be 10 times more expensive in the United States than in some other rich nations. Conservative lawmakers have criticised the Bill as wasteful spending, and no Republican lawmakers supported it.

"Democrats are jamming through Congress a Bill spending hundreds of billions of dollars our country doesn't have, on far-left policies our country cannot afford," Republican lawmaker Lee Zeldin tweeted.

Rather than punishing big polluters, the Bill proposes a series of financial incentives aimed at steering the US away from fossil fuels.

It would provide Americans with up to US$7,500 of tax credit when buying an electric car, plus a 30 per cent discount when they install solar panels on their roofs. The legislation would also provide millions to help protect and conserve forests, which have been ravaged in recent years by wildfires in record heat waves that scientists say are linked to global warming.

Billions of dollars in tax credits would also go to some of the country's worst-polluting industries to help their transition to greener methods, a measure bitterly opposed by progressive Democrats who have, however, accepted this as the best option after months of inaction and frustration.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE