US parents sue doctor for ‘decapitating’ firstborn during birth

A doctor in the United States decapitated a woman’s baby during a “nightmare” delivery, a legal case has claimed.

Dr Tracey St Julian is being sued for gross negligence by Ms Jessica Ross and Mr Treveon Taylor, whose son died at Southern Regional Hospital in Georgia during a complicated birth.

Their lawyers claimed Dr St Julian had been too forceful with the baby during the delivery.

Several nurses are also being sued for concealing the incident, BBC reported.

Mr Cory Lynch, one of the lawyers in the legal team, said the couple were “so excited about the birth of their first child”.

“Unfortunately, their dreams and hopes turned into a nightmare that was covered up by Southern Regional Medical Center,” he said.

The Medical Examiner’s office and Clayton County Police are investigating the case, which they were made aware of on July 13, though the death occurred on July 9.

According to the attorney’s statement, Dr St Julian attempted to deliver the baby vaginally using different methods including “applying traction to the baby’s head”.

Lawyer Roderick Edmond, also representing the parents and who is also a doctor, alleged Dr St Julian had applied “ridiculously excessive force” to the baby.

“Dr St Julian came in, and she, in the process of trying to deliver the baby, pulled on the baby’s head and neck so hard, and manipulated them so hard, that the bones of the baby’s skull, face, and neck were broken.”

The baby was not able to be delivered vaginally due to shoulder dystocia, meaning the baby’s shoulders become stuck in the birth canal.

Dr St Julian, a board-certified obstetrician and gynaecologist, did not proceed with a caesarean delivery at the appropriate time, as previously requested by the couple, the lawsuit says.