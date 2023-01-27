US on edge over video of fatal police beating

WASHINGTON - The southern US city of Memphis braced itself for unrest on Friday as authorities prepared to release a video depicting the fatal assault of a Black man by five police officers who, the victim’s mother said, “beat him to a pulp”.

The police officers, who were also Black, were charged with second-degree murder in the beating of Tyre Nichols, 29.

He died in hospital on Jan 10, three days after being stopped on suspicion of reckless driving.

“They had beat him to a pulp,” Nichols’s mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN. “He had bruises all over. His head was swollen like a watermelon. His neck was bursting because of the swelling.”

“I knew my son was gone, even if he did live he would have been a vegetable,” Wells said, sobbing.

Memphis police chief CJ Davis said the video, which will be released after 6pm local time (8am Saturday Singapore time), shows Nicholas crying out for his mother.

“What I saw on this video was more of a groupthink sort of mentality. And no one took a step to intercept or intervene,” Davis said on CNN. “And that’s why the charges are as severe as they are.”

Davis compared the video to the 1991 Rodney King beating video, which sparked days of riots in Los Angeles that left dozens dead.

“I was in law enforcement during the Rodney King incident, it’s very much aligned with that same type of behaviour,” Davis said. “I would say it’s about the same, if not worse.”