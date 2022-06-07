US official calls for more Asean engagement with Myanmar's shadow government

Washington is committed to engaging with Myanmar's shadow government, Mr Derek Chollet said. PHOTO: AFP
US Correspondent
Updated
Published
16 min ago
WASHINGTON - The United States is committed to engaging with Myanmar's shadow government, the National Unity Government (NUG), and encourages Asean countries to engage publicly with it as well, a senior US official said ahead of a diplomatic tour of South-east Asia this week.

The NUG represents Myanmar's civilian government ousted in last year's military coup, and several of its senior members have met with Biden administration officials over the past year. But the US has stopped short of granting it formal diplomatic recognition, despite calls by activists and some lawmakers.

