US offers Greece frigate deal in competition with France

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency approved the sale of four Lockheed Martin combat frigates.
The Defence Security Cooperation Agency approved the sale of four Lockheed Martin combat frigates.PHOTO: LOCKHEEDMARTIN.COM
  • Published
    53 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US State Department announced on Friday (Dec 10) the approval of the potential sale of naval frigates to Athens to challenge a deal announced between France and Greece in September.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency said it had approved the sale for US$6.9 billion (S$9.42 billion) of four Lockheed Martin combat frigates, known as multi-mission surface combatant ships, just 10 weeks after Athens signed a memorandum of understanding with Paris on a similar deal for French-built ships.

The agency also approved a US$2.5 billion Lockheed programme to upgrade Greece's MEKO class frigate, including adding and upgrading weapons systems and electronics.

The announcement suggested that France faces a fresh commercial arms deal threat after the United States wrested away a massive submarine contract for Australia in a shock announcement on Sept 15 that ruptured relations between Washington and Paris.

France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia and labelled it a "stab in the back" by an ally when Canberra ditched a longstanding deal worth billions of euros to buy conventional French submarines for US nuclear-powered vessels.

Two weeks after that, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis set a memorandum of understanding with President Emmanuel Macron for France to buy three and possibly four French Belharra frigates for three billion euros (S$4.64 billion).

The French ships would be built by Naval Group for delivery beginning in 2024.

In the France-Greece deal, the two sides had until the end of this year to reach a final agreement.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 