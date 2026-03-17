US National Counterterrorism Centre director Joseph Kent resigns over war in Iran

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Mr Joseph Kent said in a post on X, announcing his resignation, that Iran posed no imminent threat to the US.

WASHINGTON - The head of the National Counterterrorism Centre resigned on March 17, becoming the first and most senior member of US President Donald Trump’s administration to resign over the war in Iran, saying Tehran posed no imminent threat to the United States.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby,” Mr Joseph Kent wrote in a letter to Mr Trump posted on X.

Some experts have said an imminent threat would be required for the US to launch a war under current law.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence also did not immediately respond.

Intelligence officials were caught off guard by the news.

Mr Kent is close with director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has kept a low profile since the Iran war began.

Ms Gabbard has not issued any public statements and has only appeared in public during the dignified transfer of American soldiers killed earlier this month during the conflict with Iran. REUTERS