Mum killed by out-of-control car at US drag race after pushing 2-year-old daughter away

A Michigan mother died after pushing her two-year-old daughter away from an out-of-control vehicle at a drag racing event on May 26, police say.

Ms Kadie Price, 33, was a spectator at the racing event, which took place at the Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes in Michigan’s western Oceana County.

A Jeep CJ lost control and drove out of the racing area before striking a stationary vehicle, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast told CNN. That vehicle then slammed into Ms Price – seconds after she had pushed her daughter safely out of the way.

Her husband, Mr Charlie Price – a deputy with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Grand Rapids – was nearly struck, too, Mr Mast said.

The driver of the Jeep has been cooperative and submitted to a blood draw, according to Sheriff Mast. Investigators have also been able to collect “good” witness statements, photos from onlookers and digital evidence – all of which will be sent to prosecutors.

“Please keep the Price family in your prayers,” Mr Mast said.

A GiveSendGo fund-raiser has been set up by Mr Price’s colleague, Sergeant Joy Matthews, to “celebrate Kadie’s life and last act of heroism and support the children in navigating life without her”.

As at 5pm on May 28, just over US$60,000 (S$81,000) has been donated. All the money raised will go directly to the Price family, according to the fund-raiser page.

“We want our community to unite and show unwavering support to the family,” the fund-raiser states.

Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes is a popular destination for its 182ha off-road-vehicle area, 128km from Grand Rapids.

With nearly 809ha of sand dunes along Lake Michigan, the park is the only sand dune riding area east of the Mississippi, according to the Michigan State Natural Resources website. CNN