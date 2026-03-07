US moving thousands of people out of Middle Eastern countries, Trump says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People arriving back in the US from the Middle East on March 5, after taking a US government chartered flight to New York.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on March 6 said the US is moving thousands of people out of various countries throughout the Middle East amid the military conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

“It is being done quietly, but seamlessly,” Mr Trump said in a social media post, without providing further details.

The State Department said later on March 6 that it was continuing to reach out to Americans in the Middle East to offer charter flights or ground transport travel assistance.

“Several flights have safely returned hundreds of Americans to the United States with additional flights scheduled to take place over the coming days, as security conditions allow,” assistant secretary of state for global public affairs Dylan Johnson said in a statement.

Mr Johnson said a task force has “directly assisted nearly 13,000 Americans abroad, offering security guidance and travel assistance.” REUTERS