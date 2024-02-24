US Odysseus moon lander 'alive and well,' images expected soon

WASHINGTON - The first American spaceship on the Moon since Apollo is “alive and well” following a drama-packed touchdown, the company that built it said on Feb 23, as it worked to download data and images from the uncrewed robot.

Odysseus landed near the lunar south pole on Feb 22 at 6.23pm Eastern Time (7.23am on Feb 23, Singapore time), after a nail-biting final descent when ground teams had to switch to a backup guidance system and took several minutes to establish radio contact after the lander came to rest.

“Odysseus is alive and well,” Intuitive Machines, which achieved the first lunar landing by a private company, posted on X on Feb 23 morning. “Flight controllers are communicating and commanding the vehicle to download science data.”

The Houston-based company’s stock price soared by 40 per cent in early trading before paring back to 20 per cent.

Engineers are working to learn the robot’s precise coordinates in the Malapert A impact crater and its tilt, as the landing phase was carried out by the robot autonomously, using its instruments to navigate the Moon’s terrain.

The company said Odysseus, which is the size of a large golf cart, is upright – a relief after the Japanese space agency’s SLIM lander, which touched down in January, ended up upside-down.

Private enterprise

Intuitive Machines pledged to soon downlink the first images taken by the lander, while “EagleCam,” a camera could also soon release pictures from an external perspective after the device was shot out of Odysseus in the final seconds of landing.

Odysseus is the first success for a new fleet of Nasa-funded lunar landers designed to carry out science investigations that pave the way for the return of American astronauts to the Moon later this decade, under the Artemis programme.