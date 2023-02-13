US military shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near border with Canada

OTTAWA/WASHINGTON - The United States military shot down a flying object over Lake Huron near the US-Canada border, US officials said on Sunday, in the fourth such interception by American fighters this month.

Two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the military had shot down the object.

A senior administration official said that US President Joe Biden ordered the shooting, adding that the target – described as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off it – was not deemed to be a military threat to anything on the ground.

However, it could have posed a hazard to civil aviation as it flew at about 6,000m over Michigan, said the official.

Separately, US Representative Jack Bergman said an object had been “decommissioned”.

Meanwhile, Canadian investigators are hunting for the wreckage of an unidentified flying object that was shot down by a US jet over Yukon territory on Saturday.

“Recovery teams are on the ground, looking to find and analyse the object,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Sunday.

“The security of citizens is our top priority and that’s why I made the decision to have that unidentified object shot down,” he said, adding that it had posed a danger to civilian aircraft.

North America has been on high alert for aerial intrusions following the appearance of a white, eye-catching Chinese airship over American skies earlier this month.

The 60m-high balloon - which Americans have accused Beijing of using to spy on the US - caused an international incident, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call off a planned trip to China only hours before he was set to depart.

Surveillance fears appear to have US officials on high alert.

Twice in 24 hours, US officials closed airspace - only to reopen it swiftly. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed space above Lake Michigan. On Saturday, the US military scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly there.

US Representative Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat who represents a district in Michigan, said the military had an “extremely close eye” on an object above Lake Huron, which is east of Lake Michigan on the US-Canada border.

Canada also closed airspace on Sunday near Tobermory, Ontario, which is on Lake Huron near the US border, according to Nav Canada, a private non-profit that operates Canada’s air traffic control system.