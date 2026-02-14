Straitstimes.com header logo

US military says it struck a vessel in Caribbean, killing three

(Left) The US Navy's USS Cincinnati (LCS-20) littoral combat ship. President Donald Trump’s administration has touted its success at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels in the area.

PHOTO: AFP

The United States military said in a social media post that it had struck a vessel in the Caribbean on Feb 13, killing three people, the latest such incident in recent months.

President Donald Trump’s administration has touted its success at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels in the area.

The military said in a post on X the vessel was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations”.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information. REUTERS

