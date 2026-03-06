US military relying on AI as tool to speed Iran operations

Follow our live coverage here.

WASHINGTON – US military forces are turning to a range of artificial intelligence tools to quickly manage enormous amounts of data for operations against Iran, according to US Central Command, highlighting the emerging technology’s growing role in warfare.

Since the start of military strikes last week, the US has hit more than 2,000 targets, including 1,000 within the first 24 hours. The effort has been described by Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of Central Command, as nearly “double the scale” of America’s “shock and awe” assault on Iraq in 2003.

In the Iran campaign, AI technology has played a critical role by supporting the initial screening of incoming data, allowing human analysts to focus on higher-level analysis and verification, according to Captain Timothy Hawkins, a Central Command spokesperson.

“Centcom uses a variety of AI tools, and that is exactly what they are, tools, to assist human experts in a rigorous process aligned with US policy, military doctrine and the law,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg News. He declined to name the tools or the companies that provide them to the military.

The Iran war is adding new urgency to a widening global debate over who controls the future of AI as a tool of war, including whether the rapidly evolving technology can be used in a lawful manner. It lies at the heart of a high-stakes dispute pitting US defence officials against Anthropic, one of the most promising AI companies whose models are used on the Pentagon’s classified cloud.

After failing to agree with Anthropic on terms governing the use of its AI technology, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared the company a supply-chain risk last week and gave military contractors six months to stop working with the firm. President Donald Trump also instructed federal agencies to cease work with Anthropic, describing it as an “out-of-control, Radical Left AI company”.

Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei and defence officials have since resumed discussions after last week’s breakdown in talks, raising the possibility that the Pentagon could reach an agreement with the company and avert the penalties threatened by Mr Hegseth.

Although Mr Amodei has expressed alarm at using AI in fully autonomous weapons before the technology is reliable and does not want his firm’s tools used to spy on US citizens en masse, he does support working on lethal US military operations that abide by those red lines.

Among the AI tech used in the Iran campaign is Maven Smart System, a digital mission control platform, according to people familiar with the US operations, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive information. The system, produced by Palantir Technologies, is fed by more than 150 different data sources, according to previous public statements from US military officials.

That system is also using Anthropic’s Claude AI tool among the large language models installed on the system, according to the people, who said Claude is working well and has become central to US operations against Iran and to accelerating Maven’s AI efforts.

Spokespeople for Anthropic declined to comment while representatives for Palantir didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The Washington Post previously reported the US military’s use of Maven Smart System and Claude in US military operations.

Anthropic isn’t the only AI-enabled defence tech company involved in the Iran war.

Mr Trae Stephens, co-founder and executive chairman of Anduril Industries, told Bloomberg TV that his company’s technology was being used in the conflict. “We have all sorts of primarily counter-air systems that are present in conflict zones,” he said, adding that the company was “actively working day to day” with the Defense Department on ongoing operations.

“Obviously I can’t give a whole lot of details beyond that,” he said. The defence technology company has said it aims to remake the military of the US and its allies with AI, speedy manufacturing and other technology.

Mr Hawkins, the Central Command spokesperson, said that artificial intelligence helps analysts whittle down what they need to focus on, generating so-called points of interest and helping personnel make “smart” decisions in the Iran operations. AI is also helping to pull data within systems and organize information to provide clarity, he said.

“Bottom line, these tools help leaders – humans – make smarter decisions faster. The tools do not replace them or make targeting decisions,” he said, adding that target selection relies on a very specific, rigorous, legal process that involves commanders and leaders.

Some organisations, such as Stop Killer Robots, a coalition of 270 human-rights groups, argue that AI-enabled decision-support systems reduce the separation between recommending and executing a strike to a “dangerously thin” line and risk introducing automation bias, when humans overly trust outputs produced by machines.

Centcom is investigating possible incidents of civilian harm following reports that a strike against a girls’ primary school killed more than 160 people. It’s still unclear who was responsible, and there’s no indication whether AI played a role.

“We take these reports seriously and are looking into them,” Mr Hawkins said. “The protection of civilians is of utmost importance, and we will continue to take all precautions available to minimize the risk of unintended harm. Unlike the Iranian regime, we have never – and will never – target civilians.” Bloomberg