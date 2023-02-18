US military completes recovery of Chinese balloon downed off South Carolina

WASHINGTON - The US military said on Friday it had successfully concluded recovery efforts off South Carolina to collect sensors and other debris from a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by a US fighter jet on Feb 4.

The last of the debris from the Chinese balloon, which was downed by a sidewinder missile, is heading to an FBI laboratory in Virginia for analysis, the US military’s Northern Command said in a statement.

Reuters was first to report the conclusion of the recovery efforts, which were halted on Thursday.

The US military said US Navy and US Coast Guard vessels that had been scouring the sea for nearly two weeks have departed the area.

“Air and maritime safety perimeters have been lifted,” Northern Command said in a statement.

The US military has said it believes it has collected all of the Chinese balloon’s priority sensors and electronics, as well as large sections of its structure - elements that could help counter-intelligence officials determine how Beijing may have been collecting and transmitting surveillance information.

The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic coast on orders from President Joe Biden.

The episode caused an uproar in Washington and led to the US military to search the skies for other objects that were not being captured on radar.

Northern Command carried out an unprecedented three shootdowns of unidentified “objects” between last Friday and Sunday.

The Chinese balloon incident also prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing and has further strained already frayed ties between Washington and Beijing.

That Feb 12-13 trip would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilise increasingly fraught ties.

US officials have since been looking at the possibility of a meeting between Mr Blinken and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that began on Friday.