Straitstimes.com header logo

US military building ‘massive complex’ beneath White House ballroom project: Trump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The ballroom project has continued to grow in scope, with its privately-funded budget doubling from US$200 million to US$400 million.

The ballroom project has continued to grow in scope, with its privately-funded budget doubling from US$200 million to US$400 million.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on March 29 the US military was planning to construct a large complex beneath the new ballroom he is building at the White House.

“The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction, and we’re doing very well, so we’re ahead of schedule,” Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“It’s part of it, the ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under,” Mr Trump said, without elaborating on the unprecedented arrangement.

He said information about the plan had come out recently “because of a stupid lawsuit”.

In October 2025, the former real estate developer had an entire wing of the White House bulldozed, in order to build a vast ballroom to host receptions and state dinners.

Mr Trump speaks frequently and in great detail about the construction work, which has thus far been undertaken without the usual byzantine vetting procedures for changes to Washington’s built landscape.

“We are using onyx and stones that are incredible,” he recently told a press conference dedicated in part to the war in the Middle East.

The ballroom project – one of the most ambitious undertakings at the White House in over a century – has continued to grow in scope, with its privately funded budget doubling from US$200 million (S$257 million) to US$400 million.

Eager to leave his mark on the US capital, Mr Trump has also renamed an iconic performance venue as the “Trump-Kennedy Center”, and plans to build a grand arch in Washington inspired by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. AFP

More on this topic
Demolition begins on part of White House East Wing for Trump ballroom
‘Music to my ears’: Trump brushes off critics of White House demolition
See more on

Donald Trump

United States

Architecture

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.