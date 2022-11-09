US midterm elections: Voting goes smoothly in Georgia with crime, inflation on voters’ minds

ATLANTA — Sporting stickers with the words “I secured my vote” over a picture of a peach, a symbol of Georgia, hundreds of thousands of voters in the south-eastern battleground state cast their ballot in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Their individual decisions will determine if the Republican or Democratic party controls Congress, affecting whether President Joe Biden – whose victory in Georgia in 2020 was crucial in sending him to the White House – will be able to enact his agenda for the second half of his four-year term.