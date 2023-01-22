US media rocked by layoffs amid economic gloom

NEW YORK - From CNN to the Washington Post, US media are facing tough times, as a series of outlets have announced layoffs this winter amid fears of an economic downturn.

Vox Media, owner of the Vox and The Verge websites as well as the landmark New York Magazine and its online platforms, announced on Friday it is letting go seven per cent of its staff.

The news follows layoffs at CNN, NBC, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and other outlets.

In a memo to staff on Friday, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff announced “the difficult decision to eliminate roughly seven per cent of our staff roles across departments due to the challenging economic environment impacting our business and industry”.

The memo, which was confirmed to AFP by Vox Media, said the affected employees were to be notified of being let go within the next 15 minutes. That would mean some 130 out of the group’s 1,900 staff.

Meghan McCarron, an award-winning journalist who spent more than nine years at Eater, a food website owned by Vox Media, tweeted on Friday she was among those laid off – while 37 weeks pregnant.

“My partner and I are so excited to become parents,” Ms McCarron posted. “I can’t really process the amount of uncertainty we’re now facing,” she added.